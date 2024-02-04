Cloudy
Allen-Eikens puts up 26, Cal State Northridge beats UC Riverside 76-70

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 26 points in Cal State Northridge’s 76-70 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens also contributed nine rebounds for the Matadors (14-9, 5-6 Big West Conference). Gianni Hunt scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Dionte Bostick had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Matadors broke a five-game slide.

Barrington Hargress led the Highlanders (8-15, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five assists. Isaiah Moses added 17 points for UC Riverside. In addition, Kyle Owens had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

