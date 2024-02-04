Portland defeats Pepperdine 93-89

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 24 points in Portland’s 93-89 victory against Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Robertson added seven rebounds and five assists for the Pilots (9-15, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Vukasin Masic had 16 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Houston Mallette finished with 28 points and two blocks for the Waves (9-15, 2-7). Pepperdine also got 22 points and six rebounds from Jevon Porter. In addition, Michael Ajayi had 17 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

By The Associated Press