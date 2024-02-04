Cloudy
47.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Long Beach State secures 85-76 win over UC San Diego

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis had 18 points in Long Beach State’s 85-76 win over UC San Diego on Saturday night.

Tsohonis added five rebounds and six assists for the Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 16 points while shooting 5 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Aboubacar Traore had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons (15-8, 9-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 20 points for UCSD. Tyler McGhie also had 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 