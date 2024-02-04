Pepper scores 16 in UC Davis’ 59-52 victory against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 16 points as UC Davis beat Cal Poly 59-52 on Saturday night.

Pepper added eight rebounds for the Aggies (14-8, 9-2 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 13 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Connor Sevilla finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kobe Sanders led the Mustangs (4-19, 0-11) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, four assists and two steals. Joel Armotrading added 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for Cal Poly. In addition, Quentin Jones had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. The loss is the 11th in a row for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press