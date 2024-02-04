Ejim has 21-11 double-double, No. 19 Gonzaga women have record 19 3s in 104-39 win over Pacific

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 19 Gonzaga drilled a school-record 19 3-pointers in rolling to a 104-39 win over Pacific on Saturday afternoon.

Gonzaga has won 30 straight home games, second to South Carolina’s streak of 50. It was the Bulldogs’ 16th straight win this season and 15th straight over the Tigers. And it was the second largest margin of victory in program history, the largest against a Division I opponent. The Zags beat Whitman College 114-40 in the 2010-11 season.

The onslaught started early when the Bulldogs hit 7 of 11 behind the arc in the first quarter, opening a 20-point lead. They were 3 of 8 in the second quarter, 4 of 7 in the third, including Ejim’s first of the season, and wrapped it up going 5 of 9.

Gonzaga’s 54% shooting (19 of 35) behind the arc was better than their 53% overall (36 of 68). The Bulldogs entered play shooting 39.5% from distance, sixth best in the country, and are ninth in overall shooting at 48.9%.

Kaylynne Truong had five 3’s and 15 points for the Bulldogs (22-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Reserve Bree Salenbien matched her career high with 14 points, making three 3s. Brynna Maxwell had three 3s and 13 points. Kayleigh Truong had two 3-pointers and Eliza Hollingsworth sank four with both scoring 12 points. The Truong twins combined for 16 of Gonzaga’s 26 assists.

Reserve Lauren Glazier scored 10 points for Pacific (13-9, 5-4), which was 1 of 13 on 3-pointers and 17 of 65 (26%) overall. The Tigers also had 21 turnovers that were turned into 32 points.

Gonzaga opened the game with a 15-0 run and had another 11-0 run in the first quarter for a 32-12 lead. Ejim had 10 points in the first quarter and Maxwell 10 in the second as the Zags led 53-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed the third quarter with a 15-0 run for a 77-29 lead.

Gonzaga is home against Pepperdine on Thursday.

