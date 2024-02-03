Aimaq, Tyson record double-doubles to help lead Cal past struggling Arizona St. 81-66

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Jaylon Tyson also recorded a double-double and California put together a dominating road win over Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 81-66 on Saturday.

Tyson scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, Jalen Cone scored 19 on 6-for-9 shooting and Keonte Kennedy 10 for Cal (9-13, 5-6). Cal was 27-for-54 shooting, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

It was Cal’s first win at ASU since 2017 when the Bears beat Arizona State by a near-identical score — 81-65 — on New Year’s Day that year. Cal now has won three of four.

Alonzo Gaffney and Jamiya Neal scored 14 points apiece for Arizona State (11-11, 5-6). Frankie Collins and reserve Shawn Phillips Jr. each scored 13.

The Sun Devils shot 27 of 70 (38.6%), including 8 for 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. Arizona State has lost four straight and six of its last seven.

Cal built an 8-0 lead and never trailed. The Bears extended the lead to 24-10 midway through the first half and went to intermission up 38-26. They stayed up by double digits the entire second half.

The Bears host USC on Wednesday. Arizona State travels to face Colorado on Thursday.

