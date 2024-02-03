Cloudy
42.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

George and Long Beach State host UCSD

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (15-7, 9-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-9, 5-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the UCSD Tritons after AJ George scored 29 points in Long Beach State’s 82-76 overtime loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 5-2 in home games. Long Beach State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 9-1 in Big West play. UCSD averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Long Beach State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UCSD averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Bryce Pope is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 