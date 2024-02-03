George and Long Beach State host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (15-7, 9-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (13-9, 5-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the UCSD Tritons after AJ George scored 29 points in Long Beach State’s 82-76 overtime loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 5-2 in home games. Long Beach State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 9-1 in Big West play. UCSD averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Long Beach State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UCSD averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Bryce Pope is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press