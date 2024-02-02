Drizzle
Pepper’s 24 lead UC Davis past UCSB 79-69

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper scored 24 points as UC Davis beat UCSB 79-69 on Thursday.

Pepper added seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Aggies (13-8, 8-2 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free throw line to add 24 points. Kane Milling finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Gauchos (12-8, 5-5) were led in scoring by Ajay Mitchell, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Yohan Traore added 20 points for UCSB. Josh Pierre-Louis also had nine points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Davis visits Cal Poly and UCSB plays CSU Bakersfield on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

