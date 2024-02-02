Cloudy
Masic scores 23 in Portland’s 65-60 victory against Pacific

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 23 points as Portland beat Pacific 65-60 on Thursday.

Masic added seven rebounds for the Pilots (8-15, 2-6 West Coast Conference). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Bol Dengdit shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The win broke a six-game slide for the Pilots.

Judson Martindale led the way for the Tigers (6-17, 0-8) with 19 points. Makai Richards added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

