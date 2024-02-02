Cloudy
McGhie scores 24 in UCSD’s 83-62 victory over CSU Northridge

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie’s 24 points helped UCSD defeat CSU Northridge 83-62 on Thursday.

McGhie was 9 of 16 shooting (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Tritons (15-7, 9-1 Big West Conference). Bryce Pope scored 22 points, shooting 7 for 17 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens led the Matadors (13-9, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. CSU Northridge also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Dearon Tucker.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

