AP Player of the Week: Georgia Amoore helps Virginia Tech win two ACC games

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 12 of the season:

GEORGIA AMOORE, Virginia Tech

The 5-foot-6 senior guard from Ballarat, Victoria, Australia, returned from a head injury and had 24 points and 13 assists against Georgia Tech. Amoore followed that up with a 29-point effort in a win over Syracuse.

RUNNER-UP

Cameron Brink, Stanford. The senior forward from Beaverton, Oregon, averaged 22.5 points and 17.5 rebounds in wins over Arizona and Arizona State. Brink had 25 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks against the Wildcats while sitting the final 14 minutes of the game, which was a blowout.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina); Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame); Skylar Vann (Oklahoma)

KEEP AN EYE ON

Chellia Watson, Buffalo. Averaged 41.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 51.6% from the field in a win over Bowling Green and loss to Toledo. Watson scored a then-career-high 36 points in the win. She followed that up with a 47-point performance where she was 17 of 30 from the field and made all 10 free throws. That effort was the most points ever scored by any player — male or female — in school history.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By The Associated Press