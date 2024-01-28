Cameron Brink’s 25 points, 19 rebounds power No. 6 Stanford past Arizona 96-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points and 19 rebounds in 25 minutes and No. 6 Stanford dominated on the glass to beat Arizona 96-64 on Sunday.

It was the 60th consecutive win for the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) when scoring at least 80 points including 13 this season.

Brink, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, was 8 of 12 from the field and made all eight free throws, getting her 11th double-double of the season (and 43rd of her career) early in the second quarter and sitting the final 14-plus minutes.

“Credit to my guards, they do a great job of getting me the ball,” said Brink, who had 20 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s 80-50 win at Arizona State, giving her consecutive 15-15 games for the second time this month.

Kiki Iriafen had 21 points (on 10-of-15 shooting) with nine rebounds, Hannah Jump added 15 including four 3-pointers and Jzaniya Harriel scored 14 as Stanford shot 55.6% percent and was 19 of 20 from the line. It outrebounded Arizona 49-21 but also turned it over 16 times, leading to 15 points for the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6).

“I credit their team, they were super aggressive,” said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who increased her NCAA-best career win total to 1,205.

Courtney Blakely had a career-high 24 points for Arizona, which had only seven available players as sophomore point guard Kailyn Gilbert sat a second straight game. The Wildcats dealt with massive foul trouble to their frontcourt all game, contributing to the rebounding disadvantage and 37.7% shooting.

“I’m proud of our fight, I’m proud we didn’t give up,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “We fought for 40 minutes.”

Stanford led 41-23 at the half, with Brink’s 16 rebounds in the first half four more than Arizona had as a team. The Cardinal got the margin over 20 early in the third quarter, when the Wildcats’ three posts each picked up their fourth fouls, and ballooned to 71-42 after three periods.

A 16-1 run in the first quarter helped Stanford to build a 14-point lead. Arizona scored the final five points in the period and twice got within eight during the second quarter but the Cardinal ended the half on a 10-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal are a victory away from their 23rd consecutive 20-win season, which would tie them with Baylor for the second-longest active streak in women’s college basketball. Only Connecticut (30) has won at least 20 every year for a longer active stretch.

Arizona: The Wildcats dropped to 1-9 against Quadrant 1 opponents this season according to the NET rankings, the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s main sorting tool. Seven of their remaining nine games are also against Q1 foes.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts No. 11 USC on Friday.

Arizona: Faces in-state rival Arizona State at home on Saturday.

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN

Associated Press