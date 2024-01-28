Cloudy
Coleman scores 23 as Hawaii downs Cal Poly 83-73

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 23 points in Hawaii’s 83-73 win against Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Coleman shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (11-10, 3-6 Big West Conference). Justin McKoy scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. JoVon McClanahan shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

Kobe Sanders finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs (4-17, 0-9). Aidan Prukop added 23 points for Cal Poly. In addition, Quentin Jones finished with six points. The Mustangs extended their losing streak to nine straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

