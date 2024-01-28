Marciulionis scores 25, Saint Mary’s beats Loyola Marymount 70-65

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 25 points and Saint Mary’s beat Loyola Marymount 70-65 Saturday night.

Marciulionis also added seven assists for the Gaels (16-6, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Joshua Jefferson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Alex Ducas had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Gaels picked up their eighth straight win.

The Lions (10-11, 3-4) were led by Keli Leaupepe, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Will Johnston added 15 points for Loyola Marymount. Justin Wright also had 14 points.

Marciulionis scored 11 points in the first half for Saint Mary’s (CA), who led 30-23 at the break. Saint Mary’s used a 9-0 second-half run come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 49-41 with 10:04 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Marciulionis scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press