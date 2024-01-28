Cloudy
Hohn’s 22 lead UC Irvine over CSU Northridge 77-72

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 22 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Northridge 77-72 on Saturday night.

Hohn shot 9 for 18, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (15-6, 8-1 Big West Conference). Dean Keeler added 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 8 for 11 from the foul line. Andre Henry was 4-of-8 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Dionte Bostick led the Matadors (13-8, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 15 points and two steals for CSU Northridge. Jasman Sangha also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

