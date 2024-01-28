Jamerson scores 20 points, McKinney hits late jumper to lift San Diego over Pepperdine 69-67

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Steven Jamerson II scored 20 points and Wayne McKinney III hit the game-winning jump shot with 0.9 seconds left to give San Diego a 69-67 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

McKinney took the inbounds pass with 19 seconds left and dribbled the floor before his final shot from near the free-throw line hit nothing but net. Cord Stansberry’s heave from midcourt was off to end it.

Jamerson added 12 rebounds for the Toreros (12-10, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Deuce Turner scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 15 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. McKinney was 4-of-7 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Waves (9-14, 2-6) with 19 points. Jevon Porter added 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Pepperdine. Stansberry finished with eight points.

Jamerson scored 12 points in the first half and San Diego went into the break trailing 38-37. Jamerson led San Diego with eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press