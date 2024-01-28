Cloudy
Pope scores 29 as UC San Diego takes down UC Davis 92-59

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope’s 29 points helped UC San Diego defeat UC Davis 92-59 on Saturday night.

Pope also had five rebounds for the Tritons (14-7, 8-1 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was 7-of-10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Ty Johnson led the way for the Aggies (12-8, 7-2) with 22 points. Elijah Pepper added 13 points and four steals for UC Davis. In addition, Pablo Tamba finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

