Tsohonis scores 15 in Long Beach State’s 65-53 victory against UC Riverside

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 15 points helped Long Beach State defeat UC Riverside 65-53 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis added five rebounds for the Beach (13-8, 5-4 Big West Conference). AJ George scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jadon Jones had nine points and shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Highlanders (8-14, 3-7) were led in scoring by Barrington Hargress, who finished with 16 points. Isaiah Moses added 13 points and four assists for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

