Tsohonis scores 15 in Long Beach State’s 65-53 victory against UC Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 15 points helped Long Beach State defeat UC Riverside 65-53 on Saturday night.
Tsohonis added five rebounds for the Beach (13-8, 5-4 Big West Conference). AJ George scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jadon Jones had nine points and shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
The Highlanders (8-14, 3-7) were led in scoring by Barrington Hargress, who finished with 16 points. Isaiah Moses added 13 points and four assists for UC Riverside.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press