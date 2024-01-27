Pope and the UCSD Tritons visit conference foe UC Davis

UCSD Tritons (13-7, 7-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-7, 7-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies host Bryce Pope and the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Davis is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tritons have gone 7-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis averages 72.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 67.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Ty Johnson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Pope is averaging 18.1 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press