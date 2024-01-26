UC Davis faces UCSD, aims for 7th straight home win

UCSD Tritons (13-7, 7-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-7, 7-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSD looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 in home games. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.4.

The Tritons are 7-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocak is averaging 5.3 points and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Hayden Gray is averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

