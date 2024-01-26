Clear
Higgins leads Cal State Bakersfield past Cal State Northridge 64-56

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins scored 19 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal State Northridge 64-56 on Thursday night.

Higgins was 7 of 16 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Roadrunners (8-11, 3-5 Big West Conference). Fidelis Okereke added 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Cameron Wilbon shot 2 of 4 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with seven points.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Matadors (13-7, 4-4). Jasman Sangha added 10 points and six rebounds. Dionte Bostick had nine points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

