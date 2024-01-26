Alex Merkviladze scores 25 points, leads Marymount past Portland 92-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze scored 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Portland 92-65 on Thursday.

Merkviladze also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (10-10, 3-3 West Coast Conference). Keli Leaupepe scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Dominick Harris was 7 of 15 shooting (6 for 12 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points.

The Pilots (7-14, 1-5) were led by Vukasin Masic, who posted 20 points and five assists. Portland also got 17 points from Tyler Robertson. Tyler Harris also had nine points.

Led by 10 points from Leaupepe before the break, Loyola Marymount entered halftime tied with Portland 37-37. Merkviladze scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Loyola Marymount went on to secure a victory, outscoring Portland by 27 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Loyola Marymount visits Saint Mary’s (CA) and Portland hosts San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press