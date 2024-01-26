Clear
Goracke scores 20, leads Montana State over Sacramento State 70-62

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Goracke scored 20 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 70-62 on Thursday night.

Goracke added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Robert Ford III scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Brandon Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Hornets (6-14, 2-5) were led by Zee Hamoda, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Emil Skytta added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

