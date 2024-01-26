Goracke scores 20, leads Montana State over Sacramento State 70-62

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Goracke scored 20 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 70-62 on Thursday night.

Goracke added seven rebounds for the Bobcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Robert Ford III scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Brandon Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Hornets (6-14, 2-5) were led by Zee Hamoda, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Emil Skytta added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press