Goodrick scores 14, Cal Baptist beats UT Rio Grande Valley 63-54

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Hunter Goodrick’s 14 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 63-54 on Thursday night.

Goodrick added 12 rebounds for the Lancers (12-7, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Brantly Stevenson shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line.

JJ Howard led the way for the Vaqueros (6-14, 2-7) with 18 points. Daylen Williams added 14 points and six rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, CJ Booker finished with 10 points.

By The Associated Press