Clear
50 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Goodrick scores 14, Cal Baptist beats UT Rio Grande Valley 63-54

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Hunter Goodrick’s 14 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 63-54 on Thursday night.

Goodrick added 12 rebounds for the Lancers (12-7, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Brantly Stevenson shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line.

JJ Howard led the way for the Vaqueros (6-14, 2-7) with 18 points. Daylen Williams added 14 points and six rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, CJ Booker finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 