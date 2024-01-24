Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hayes scores 33 as San Diego takes down Portland 85-81

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PJ Hayes scored 33 points as San Diego beat Portland 85-81 on Tuesday.

Hayes shot 9 for 15 (9 for 14 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Toreros (11-10, 1-5 West Coast Conference). Kevin Patton Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Wayne McKinney III was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Toreros stopped a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Pilots (7-13, 1-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Portland also got 15 points from Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams. Chris Austin also recorded 14 points.

San Diego took the lead for good with 3 minutes left with a 3 from Hayes to make it 76-73.

The Toreros play next on Saturday on the road against Pepperdine. Portland visits Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 