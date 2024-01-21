Saint Mary’s (CA) secures 77-60 victory against San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 22 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat San Francisco 77-60 on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 7 for 17 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (14-6, 5-0 West Coast Conference). Joshua Jefferson scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Mitchell Saxen had 16 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line. The Gaels picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Dons (15-5, 4-1) were led by Ryan Beasley, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Malik Thomas added 12 points for San Francisco. In addition, Jonathan Mogbo had 11 points and six rebounds. The Dons broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Saint Mary’stook the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Mahaney racking up 14 points. Saint Mary’s outscored San Francisco by six points over the final half, while Saxen led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

