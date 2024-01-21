Light Rain
Harris scores 16 in Loyola Marymount’s 68-61 win over Pepperdine

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Harris had 16 points in Loyola Marymount’s 68-61 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Harris shot 4 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (9-10, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Merkviladze added 13 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line, and he also had five rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Jevon Porter finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Waves (9-12, 2-4). Michael Ajayi added nine points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Pepperdine. Nils Cooper also put up nine points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 16:23 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Keli Leaupepe racking up 11 points. Loyola Marymount was outscored by Pepperdine in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Will Johnston led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

