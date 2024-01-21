Light Rain
Tilly scores 22, Santa Clara cruises past Portland 101-86

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly’s 22 points helped Santa Clara defeat Portland 101-86 on Saturday night.

Tilly added eight rebounds for the Broncos (14-7, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Tyeree Bryan scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range). Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Tyler Robertson finished with 34 points, four assists and three steals for the Pilots (7-12, 1-3). Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams added 17 points and six rebounds for Portland. Juan Sebastian Gorosito also put up 16 points and seven assists.

Santa Clara entered halftime up 45-41. Tilly paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Santa Clara took the lead for what would be the final time on Marshall’s 3-pointer with 17:02 left in the contest.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

