Pope scores 21 to lead UC San Diego past Hawaii 67-61

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope’s 21 points helped UC San Diego defeat Hawaii 67-61 on Saturday night.

Pope shot 8 for 18 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Tritons (12-7, 6-1 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 13 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-9, 2-5) were led in scoring by Juan Munoz, who finished with 21 points. Noel Coleman added 11 points for Hawaii. In addition, JoVon McClanahan finished with 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

