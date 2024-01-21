Ty Johnson’s late 3-pointer lifts UC Davis over UC Irvine 54-52

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7 seconds left and UC Davis held on for a 54-52 win over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Johnson had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (12-7, 7-1 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Kane Milling had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Andre Henry led the Anteaters (13-6, 6-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. UC Irvine also got 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Dean Keeler. Justin Hohn also had six points and two steals. The loss broke the Anteaters’ six-game winning streak.

