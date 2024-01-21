Cal uses late regulation rally to earn overtime win over Washington State 81-75

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson tied a career-high with 30 points, Fardaws Aimaq scored 18 points and California led for the duration of overtime to beat Washington State 81-75 in overtime on Saturday.

It’s the second time in less than two weeks Tyson has scored 30. He posted his first-ever 30-point effort on Jan. 11 when he helped lead Cal to an 82-78 rally over Colorado in which the Buffalos at one point were up by 19 points.

Jalen Cone added 15 points for the Bears (7-12, 3-5 Pac 12). Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer gave Cal a 71-68 lead in the extra session and the Bears stayed ahead from there.

Andrej Jakimovski led Washington State (13-6, 4-4) with 20 points, Myles Rice scored 16 points, Jaylen Wells 15 and Isaac Jones 13. Washington State missed seven foul shots (13 for 20) to help seal its fate.

Rice buried a 3-pointer following a head fake on a defender as time expired to knot the game at 68 to force overtime. Rice’s jumper gave Washington State a 65-58 lead with 2:03 remaining in regulation before Cal went on a 10-0 run with Jaylon Tyson scoring half the points on a 3-pointer and a layup.

Rice’s 3-pointer with 10 minutes remaining broke a 46-all tie and Washington State led until the Bear’s late run.

Cal led 36-29 at halftime.

Washington State hosts Utah on Wednesday. Cal hosts Stanford on Friday.

