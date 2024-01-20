McKoy leads Hawaii against UCSD after 22-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-8, 2-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-7, 5-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the UCSD Tritons after Justin McKoy scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 79-71 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 7-1 on their home court. UCSD averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-4 against conference opponents. Hawaii scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

UCSD averages 77.1 points, 10.5 more per game than the 66.6 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 71.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 67.9 UCSD gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.1 points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for UCSD.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press