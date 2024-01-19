Cloudy
Hawaii visits UCSD after McKoy’s 22-point game

By AP News

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-8, 2-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-7, 5-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the UCSD Tritons after Justin McKoy scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 79-71 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Tritons are 7-1 in home games. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 3.9.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-4 in conference games. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 7.0.

UCSD averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Rainbow Warriors meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Tyler McGhie is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Noel Coleman is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors. da Silva is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

