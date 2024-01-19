Cloudy
UC Davis defeats CSU Fullerton 67-65

By AP News

Elijah Pepper’s 27 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Fullerton 67-65 on Thursday night.

Pepper also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Niko Rocak shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 18 points and two steals for the Titans (8-10, 1-5). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and six rebounds for Fullerton. Beril Kabamba also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

