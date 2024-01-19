UC Davis defeats CSU Fullerton 67-65

Elijah Pepper’s 27 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Fullerton 67-65 on Thursday night.

Pepper also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (11-7, 6-1 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Niko Rocak shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Max Jones finished with 18 points and two steals for the Titans (8-10, 1-5). Tory San Antonio added 12 points and six rebounds for Fullerton. Beril Kabamba also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press