Stephenson’s double-double helps Cal State Bakersfield beat UC Riverside 80-56

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Corey Stephenson finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Cal State Bakersfield defeat UC Riverside 80-56 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Higgins added 17 points and six assists for the Roadrunners (6-11, 1-5 Big West Conference). Marvin McGhee had 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range). The win snapped a five-game slide for the Roadrunners.

Benjamin Griscti led the Highlanders (7-12, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Nate Pickens added 11 points for UC Riverside. In addition, Barrington Hargress finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

