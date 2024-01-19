Tsohonis, Jones guide Long Beach State to 79-71 victory over Hawaii

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis had 20 points, Jadon Jones scored 19 and Long Beach State defeated Hawaii 79-71 on Thursday night.

Tsohonis shot 8 of 15 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Beach (12-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Jones made all eight of his shots, 3 of 3 from 3-point range, adding four steals. Lassina Traore shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Justin McKoy, who finished with 22 points. Juan Munoz added 12 points for Hawaii. Bernardo da Silva also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press