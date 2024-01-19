Cloudy
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traore scores 19, UC Santa Barbara cruises past Cal State Northridge 97-69

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara rolled to a 97-69 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Traore added nine rebounds for the Gauchos (11-6, 4-3 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Josh Pierre-Louis went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Keonte Jones led the way for the Matadors (13-5, 4-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Gianni Hunt added 12 points and eight assists for CSU Northridge. Dionte Bostick also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 