Thomas scores 20 to help Northern Colorado hold off Sacramento State 77-75

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas had 20 points to help Northern Colorado hold on for a 77-75 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Thomas had nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Brock Wisne had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Zee Hamoda led the Hornets (6-12, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Sacramento State also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jacob Holt. In addition, Duncan Powell finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

