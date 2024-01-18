Cloudy
Haitian university officials face investigation over allegations of sexual abuse

By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Haiti said they are investigating allegations of sexual abuse and abuse of authority and public property at a state university in the southern coastal city of Jacmel.

A commission has been deployed to the University of the South-East in Jacmel to investigate accusations that first surfaced in September, according to a statement issued late Wednesday by Haiti’s Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training.

The agency said it had temporarily suspended all university officials cited in the allegations. No further details were available.

The university could not be immediately reached for comment.

The institution opened in October 2011 with three faculties: educational sciences, management and agronomy. It serves more than 1,100 students and has a staff of 80 people, according to its website.

