Pope and the UCSD Tritons visit conference foe UC Irvine

UCSD Tritons (11-6, 5-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-5, 5-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Irvine and UCSD meet on Thursday.

The Anteaters are 6-0 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 5.2.

The Tritons have gone 5-0 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Francis Nwaokorie averaging 5.2.

UC Irvine makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). UCSD has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Tritons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters.

Nwaokorie is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press