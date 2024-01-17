No. 25 UNLV women beat SDSU 67-60 to extend conference winning streak to 29

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nneka Obiazor scored 18 points, Desi-Rae Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 41st career double-double and No. 25 UNLV beat San Diego State 67-60 on Wednesday for its eighth straight victory in the series.

UNLV (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West) extended its conference winning streak to 29 games.

UNLV had its lead trimmed to two points twice in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. But Obiazor made a 3-pointer with 6:19 left and Alyssa Brown converted a three-point play on UNLV’s next possession to extend the lead to 54-46. Obiazor added another 3-pointer at 2:46 to make it 61-48.

Obiazor made all four of UNLV’s 3-pointers. Jasmyn Lott scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and freshman Amarachi Kimpson finished with 10 for the Lady Rebels.

Adryana Quezada scored 18 points and Kim Villalobos had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for San Diego State (11-8, 2-4).

UNLV was held to just five points in the second quarter and trailed 23-20 at halftime. The Lady Rebels started the third on a 9-2 run and never trailed again. Young gave UNLV the first double-digit lead of the game, 43-32, with 2:24 left in the third.

UNLV returns home to face New Mexico on Saturday. SDSU hosts San Jose State on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball