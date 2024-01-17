Isaiah Hill’s buzzer-beater lifts Fresno State past San Jose State, 85-82

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Hill scored the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired and racked up 24 total points to lead Fresno State past San Jose State 85-82 on Tuesday night.

Hill also contributed six rebounds and nine assists for the Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Donavan Yap scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Isaiah Pope was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tibet Gorener finished with 32 points for the Spartans (8-10, 1-4). Trey Anderson added 21 points, six rebounds and two steals for San Jose State. Myron Amey Jr. also put up 13 points and four assists.

Yap scored 10 points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 40-39. Hill scored 16 second-half points, including his game-winning shot.

