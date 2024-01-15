Adem Bona scores 22 to help UCLA win 9th straight against Washington, 73-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and seven rebounds and UCLA beat Washington 73-61 Sunday for its ninth win in a row against the Huskies.

UCLA (7-10, 2-4) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Berke Buyuktuncel hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run and Bona followed with a jumper that gave UCLA the lead for good with 13:44 left in the first half. Andrews made two free throws, Bona threw down a dunk and Ilane Buyuktuncel scored inside to cap the spurt and make it 14-7 with 11:31 left in the first half.

Sahvir Wheeler sandwiched two layups around another dunk by Bona before Jan Vide hit a 3, Kenneth Nwuba followed with a dunk and Stefanovic added another 3-pointer to stretch UCLA’s lead to 13 points about five minutes later.

Moses Wood hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws before Keion Brooks Jr. added a pair of free throws to cut Washington’s deficit to 39-24 with 16 minutes to play. Will McClendon answered with a 3 and Bona scored in the paint before his dunk pushed the lead back into double figures less than a minutes later and the Huskies got no closer.

Wheeler led Washington (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) with a career-high tying 27 points, Brooks added 12 and Wood 10. The Huskies, who had won back-to-back games, have lost four of their last six games.

Sebastian Mack, who picked up two personal fouls in the game’s first 2 1/2 minutes, scored all of his 10 points in the second half for UCLA. Dylan Andrews had just seven points on 1-of-6 shooting, 0 for 4 from 3-point range, but had a career-high eight assists.

The Bruins forced 19 Washington turnovers and outscored the Huskies 26-11 in points off turnovers. UCLA made 25 of 50 from the field and improved to 3-0 this season when shooting at least 50%.

Washington plays the second of three straight road games Thursday at California. UCLA kicks off a three-game road trip at Arizona State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball