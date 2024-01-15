No. 9 USC hands second-ranked UCLA its first loss of the season 73-65 and Watkins scores 32 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 9 Southern California beat second-ranked UCLA 73-65 on Sunday, sending the Bruins to their first loss of the season and leaving No. 1 South Carolina as the lone undefeated team.

It was the freshman sensation’s sixth 30-point game of the season and first since Dec. 3 for the Trojans (13-1, 3-1 Pac-12)

McKenzie Forbes added 18 points as the Trojans ended a nine-game skid against their crosstown rival. UCLA (14-1, 3-1) won 71-64 two weeks ago at Pauley Pavilion in front of a record crowd of 13,659 in the schools’ first meeting of top-10 teams this season.

Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 25 points, all in the second half in front of a sellout at Galen Center. Her layup late in the third quarter gave the fifth-year player 2,000 career points. Lauren Betts, UCLA’s leading scorer and rebounder, was held to 10 after not starting for the first time this season after being sick during the week.

All five of UCLA’s starters were in foul trouble, with Londynn Jones, Kiki Rice and Lina Sontag fouling out in the fourth.

Watkins was just 8 of 22 from the field and missed all six of her 3-point attempts, but she went 16 of 16 from the free throw line and had 10 rebounds.

Forbes’ 3-pointer kept USC ahead 60-48 in the fourth.

But the Bruins ran off nine straight points, capped by Jones’ 3-pointer, to get to 63-59.

Watkins hit a jumper and Taylor Bigby scored for USC. Jones’ layup drew the Bruins within five points.

Jones missed a 3-pointer and Angelia Dugalic missed a layup in the final 14 seconds.

The Bruins outscored USC 23-17 in the third, getting 13 points by Osborne, to close to 51-42. Watkins picked up two quick fouls early but scored 10 points.

USC was missing starting center Rayah Marshall (13 points and 10.5 rebounds) and reserve Aaliyah Gayles, who were both sick.

The Trojans used runs of 11-0 in the first quarter and 15-0 in the second to lead 34-19 at halftime. Twice Watkins got her own offensive rebound and scored despite defensive pressure in the paint.

Before Watkins got going offensively, Harvard transfer Forbes hit back-to-back 3-pointers to power the Trojans’ first-quarter run.

The Bruins committed 15 turnovers that led to 16 points for the Trojans in the first half when UCLA starters Jones, Osborne and Dugalic were scoreless.

Among the celebs on hand were rappers Chris Brown and USC graduate Saweetie, Candace Parker and Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins’ first loss of the season will sting but won’t drop them too far in the AP Top 25.

USC: Watkins propelled USC to its biggest victory of the year.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Visits No. 5 Colorado on Friday.

USC: Visits No. 19 Utah and former Trojans star Alissa Pili on Friday.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer