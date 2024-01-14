Drizzle
McClanahan scores 14 in Hawaii’s 63-56 victory over UC Riverside

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — JoVon McClanahan had 14 points in Hawaii’s 63-56 victory against UC Riverside on Sunday.

McClanahan had five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (10-7, 2-3 Big West Conference). Noel Coleman scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Justin McKoy had nine points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Barrington Hargress led the way for the Highlanders (7-11, 2-4) with 18 points. Nate Pickens added 10 points and two steals for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

