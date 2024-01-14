Mitchell’s 26 lead UCSB over Long Beach State 85-76

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 26 points as UCSB beat Long Beach State 85-76 on Saturday.

Mitchell also contributed five assists for the Gauchos (10-6, 3-3 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 17 points and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Cole Anderson had 15 points and finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Messiah Thompson led the way for the Beach (11-7, 3-3) with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Aboubacar Traore added 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for Long Beach State. In addition, AJ George had 12 points and four assists.

By The Associated Press