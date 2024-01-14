UCSD defeats Cal Poly 86-61

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope had 17 points in UCSD’s 86-61 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Pope was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Tritons (11-6, 5-0 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray added 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and also had three steals. Francis Nwaokorie had 13 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line.

The Mustangs (4-14, 0-6) were led in scoring by Hayden Jory, who finished with 12 points. Quentin Jones added 12 points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press