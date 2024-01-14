Light Rain
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hamoda hits game-winner, scores 17 as Sacramento State edges Idaho State 66-64

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zee Hamoda scored 17 points and hit a jumper with one second remaining to rally Sacramento State to a 66-64 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Hamoda was 7 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hornets (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Holt scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Duncan Powell had 10 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Miguel Tomley led the way for the Bengals (6-11, 1-3) with 16 points. Kiree Huie added 14 points and three blocks for Idaho State. Isaiah Griffin also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 