Johnson scores 22, UC Davis knocks off CSU Bakersfield 78-71 in OT

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 22 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Bakersfield 78-71 in overtime on Saturday night.

Johnson also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (10-7, 5-1 Big West Conference). Elijah Pepper added 18 points while going 6 of 21 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Kane Milling was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Kaleb Higgins finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Roadrunners (5-11, 0-5). Naseem Gaskin added 14 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. In addition,

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

