Jones scores 17 as CSU Northridge defeats CSU Fullerton 76-71

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Keonte Jones’ 17 points helped CSU Northridge defeat CSU Fullerton 76-71 on Saturday night.

Jones also had six rebounds for the Matadors (13-4, 4-1 Big West Conference). Dionte Bostick scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Jasman Sangha had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Max Jones led the Titans (8-9, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Tory San Antonio added 14 points, four assists and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Grayson Carper also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press